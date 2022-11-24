Intrua Financial LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,234. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

