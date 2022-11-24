Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

