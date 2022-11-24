Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.66. 967,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,886. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.