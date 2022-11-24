Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.32. 25,525,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,093,471. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.