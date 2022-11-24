Intrua Financial LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISTB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 519,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,949. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.72.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.