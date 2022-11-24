Intrua Financial LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.46. 519,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,949. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.72.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

