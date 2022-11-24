Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,872 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.