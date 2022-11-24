Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24,771.35

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24,771.35 and traded as low as $23,718.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,955.50, with a volume of 10,980 shares trading hands.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24,403.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24,766.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.