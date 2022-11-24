Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 1,509 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter.

