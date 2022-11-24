Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 139,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VVR opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

