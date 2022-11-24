Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

