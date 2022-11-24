Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,558 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

