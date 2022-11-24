IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 0% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $607.85 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006066 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

