iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $84,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

