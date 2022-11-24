iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

FM opened at $24.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

