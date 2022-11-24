iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

