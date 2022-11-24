iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 165,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.12. 2,267,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.84 and its 200-day moving average is $393.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.