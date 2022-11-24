iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 99,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.99.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

