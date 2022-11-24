iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.