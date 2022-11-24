iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 6.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.05. 371,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,583. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

