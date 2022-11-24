iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,765,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,765 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.50% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,549,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 2,502,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

