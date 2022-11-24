iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 614,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,100. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

