iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Decreased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 326,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The company had a trading volume of 267,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

