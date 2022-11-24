J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

JBHT traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

