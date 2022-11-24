Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) CEO David B. Foss Sells 16,000 Shares

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

