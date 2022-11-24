Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varex Imaging Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

VREX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $848.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.