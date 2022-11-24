Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $24.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $24.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $43.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $332.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.60. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

