Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lion Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lion in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Lion’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $696.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Lion Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. Lion has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

