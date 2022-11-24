Jeffrey Bolton Purchases 1,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enhabit alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Enhabit Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.