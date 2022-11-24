Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,096.22

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and $71,096.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 52% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03361849 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $80,190.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

