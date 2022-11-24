Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 36,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 112,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter.
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
