JMP Securities Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $21.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

