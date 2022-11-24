JOE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $54.65 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. JOE has a market capitalization of $54.65 million and $3.60 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

