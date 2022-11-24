Joystick Price Hits $0.55 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003302 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.50 million and $27,738.70 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,581.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55130948 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,468.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

