JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 491.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,991. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

