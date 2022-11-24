JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 20 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.78.
JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.