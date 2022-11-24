Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target Raised to $2.35 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.25 to $2.35 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUSHF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Jushi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jushi in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.