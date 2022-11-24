Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Shares Up 0.1%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 46,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 38,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Kadem Sustainable Impact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

