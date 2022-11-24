Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $105.10 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,606,339,582 coins and its circulating supply is 14,606,339,583 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,599,614,572 with 14,599,624,528.891539 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00736975 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,418,573.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

