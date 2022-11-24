Katherine Schuelke Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 96.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime Company Profile

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

