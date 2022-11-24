KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

KB stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

