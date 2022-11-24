KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.12) to €61.00 ($62.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Shares of KBCSY opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
