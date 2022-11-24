Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

