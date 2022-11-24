Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,755,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

