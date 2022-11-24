Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after buying an additional 790,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.