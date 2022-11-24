Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,014 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after buying an additional 956,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 561,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 258,792 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 279,050 shares of company stock worth $2,709,160. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

