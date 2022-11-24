Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
