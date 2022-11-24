Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of The Pennant Group worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $292.94 million, a P/E ratio of 493.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Pennant Group

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

