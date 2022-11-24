Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 13,083 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NCR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR by 978.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 330,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NCR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NCR by 216.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 58,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

