Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Howard Hughes Profile

Shares of HHC opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.