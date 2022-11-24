Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth $10,999,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Bank by 119.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBHC. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.